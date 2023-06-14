Tuesday, 47 Members of Parliament held a meeting in the National Assembly, to coordinate parliamentary priorities before the start of the new session, which is scheduled to open next Tuesday.

The meeting that was held inside the Parliament building comes at the invitation of MP Khaled Al-Mounis to accomplish the task of coordinating and agreeing on the positions of the Council’s office and parliamentary committees.

Al-Mounis tweeted after the meeting saying, “The MPs were invited to another meeting to arrange the agreed legislative priorities and present them according to their readiness to ensure their approval with the government side and include them in its work program.”

Representative Majid Al-Mutairi said on the sidelines of the meeting, that “What matters to us is agreement on priorities and achieving the aspirations of the Kuwaiti people.

“I will run for the health, interior and defense parliamentary committees.”