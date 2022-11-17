The inauguration of the 45th International Book Fair was attended by a large number of Kuwaiti and Arab intellectuals, along with many Ambassadors of Foreign countries and several diplomats.

During which the Minister of Information and Culture, State Minister for Youth Affairs and Chairman of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi stated that the 45th Kuwait International Book Fair is the largest cultural event in Kuwait.

He added that this cultural event will host various activities from 17 November to 26 December.

With participation of 29 countries and a presence of 404 publishing houses and 117 participants, the event is set to feature a multitude of books and activities.

He also highlighted Italy’s participation as the Guest of Honor, during which the Italian Ambassador, H.E Carlo Baldocci stated that they’ve prepared a significant exhibition of books with more than 600 kg of material from 22 of the main regional publishing houses and important Italian museums, in order to showcase Italy’s commitment in its opening of the Italian Pavilion.

Followed by Al-Mutairi highlighting the opportunity that the book fair provides to the Kuwaiti Youth, in which they can showcase their creativity and vision through local publishing houses.

While the Palestinian Ambassador expressed his delight to be a part of the event and acknowledged the large participation of the Arab and Local publishing houses.

President of Arab Publishers Association, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Egyptian Lebanese House and the Arab House Bookshop in Cairo, Mohammad Rashad stated at the opening, that the Arab Publishers participation in the book fair reflects their keenness to exchange experiences and cultures.