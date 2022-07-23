The Director of the Technical Inspection Department of the Traffic Sector at the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier Mishaal Al-Suwaiji, revealed 9 vehicles registered in the Gulf countries were recently ‘expelled’ from the country via the Nuwaiseeb port.

Al-Suwaiji said, in a statement to a local Arabic daily, that 45 sports vehicles registered in the Gulf countries were expelled since the beginning of the year for committing ‘violations’, pointing out that there are 73 other sports vehicles on which a block has been placed for committing serious violations, and said preparations are underway to expel them soon.

The GTD pointed out that the vehicles are expelled upon instructions from the Undersecretary of the Traffic and Operations Sector, Major General Jamal Al-Sayegh, after their drivers were arrested for reckless driving for violating GTD rules and regulations such as acts of recklessness or organizes races and parades on the roads exposing everyone’s life to danger.

The GTD has called on all motorists of sports vehicles to respect traffic rules and regulations, pointing out that any vehicle that violates the law will be impounded for two months.