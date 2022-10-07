Hours after the announcement of the composition of the new government, 45 deputies expressed reservations about the cabinet composition, demanding that His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah reconsider it and remove elements that are not popularly accepted.

“There is still time to correct the course in line with the outcomes of the parliamentary elections held on September 29,” the deputies said, stressing that the people made the best choice at the ballot box, “but the cabinet composition is bad and disappointing.”

MP Ahmed Al-Saadoun said that the Kuwaiti people were positively optimistic with the historic speech of His Highness the Amir and called for correcting the political path and made the best choice “by election”.

Al-Saadoun added that the choice of His Highness the Prime Minister to “appoint” some of his ministers who were silent about the violation of the Constitution on the subject of the planned matter, came contrary to the choice of the people, which calls for correction.

MP Hassan Johar described the new government as a “government of poor choice”, while MP Khalil Al-Saleh stressed that the selection of competent ministers is an inherent pillar in building a relationship together with the National Assembly. Al-Saleh said on his Twitter account that we have great confidence in the ability of His Highness the Prime Minister to correct the imbalance in the ministerial structure to start with a start consistent with the aspirations of citizens in the inauguration of a phase dominated by constructive cooperation between the Council and the government in order to achieve the interest of the homeland and the citizen.

MP Hani Shams called on the Prime Minister to choose a government that keeps pace with the aspirations of the people and is able to advance Kuwait in the coming period and most importantly change the methodology of work and not just change names.

MP Marzouq Al-Hebbini said that if these were your choices, you did not read the message of the people properly.

Your government added that this is a crisis project, casting doubt on the future of the relationship between the two authorities, the people can no longer tolerate more experiences, Kuwait can no longer tolerate any regression, prepare your calculations well, there is no room for complacency.

For his part, Dr. Abdulkarim Al-Kandari said that the formation of the government is not appropriate to the results of the elections or the size of the aspirations of the people.

We are a people who corrected their course in every election, but there were those who hijacked these results.

He added that it is the government that must correct its course with its good selection of ministers, and on the 29-9th the people made the best choice and 5-10 the government fell to the test.

For her part, MP Alia Al-Khaled called on the government to reconsider its composition before the swearing-in session based on our constitution, which represents our approach, approach and pillar and we do not accept to be touched.

Al-Khaled wished the members wisdom and cooperation, as the Kuwaiti people look to us and expect a lot from us to address their problems.

For his part, MP Dr. Bader Al-Mulla said: “There is still time before the opening session to avoid the real imbalances that accompanied the formation of the government, which confirms the change of the previous approach.

Al-Mulla added that getting out of the previous bad situation does not require half-solutions, but requires full compatibility with what was stated in the lofty speech and its repercussions on the results of the elections.

For his part, MP Saud al-Asfour said: It seems that the prime minister-designate did not read well the letter of the people that he wrote on 29-9. This lineup, which included popularly rejected ministerial names, is a recipe ready for crisis and seems to be an invitation to it!

For his part, MP Adel Al-Damkhi described MP Ammar Al-Ajmi’s apology for assuming the ministerial portfolio as historic.

Al-Damkhi said in a tweet on Twitter a historic apology to Ammar Al-Ajmi and a resounding message of respect for the popular choice in reform and good choice.

In turn, MP AbdullahAal-Anbai said that the responsibility for choosing ministers lies with the prime minister and he must bear the consequences of his choices, either cooperation or collision and the people have said their word.

MP Muhannad Al-Sayer said: “There is still plenty of time, Your Highness the Prime Minister. A government that does not meet the ambition and does not respect the popular orientation that they expressed in the funds, our problem was with the approach of Sabah Al-Khalid and not with his person and our support for your approach and not with your person, do not lose this support!

As for MP Mehlhal Al-Mudhaf, addressing Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nawaf: Kuwait no longer has time to waste, and your compliments about the formation of the government do not predict a statesman and a decision.

If you are unable to correct the mistake and push the council to face the face that we avoid, then nothing less than your resignation and apology for forming a government.

