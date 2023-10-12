Inspectors from Public Authority for Food and Nutrition have confiscated 45 kilograms of assorted food items deemed unsuitable for consumption in a recent operation targeting numerous restaurants in the Sharq region.

This operation was orchestrated by the Inspection Department of the Capital Governorate Branch, under the leadership of Ali Al-Kandari, reports Al-Rai daily.

The campaign resulted in the issuance of reports for 25 restaurants found in violation of laws and regulations, along with the issuance of 10 immediate pledges.

The inspection campaign revealed significant non-compliance by the restaurants with health standards, notably the absence of health certificates for their staff, among other health requirements.