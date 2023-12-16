According to the latest statistics issued by the Department for Regulating the Recruitment of Domestic Workers at the Public Authority for Manpower a total of 447 domestic workers hiring offices are registered with the Authority.

The Al-Anba daily quoting PAM sources said the Authority during the past month, 4 licenses were cancelled, 7 new licenses to practice a profession were issued, in addition to the renewing the licenses of 35 offices.

The Authority indicated that 329 complaints were registered, the suspension of 6 licenses was lifted, and 7 licenses were suspended.

On the other hand, the Authority indicated 5,089 transactions were completed through the “Fakhruna” platform to recruit national workers via the Authority’s website last month.