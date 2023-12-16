According to the latest statistics issued by the Department for Regulating the Recruitment of Domestic Workers at the Public Authority for Manpower a total of 447 domestic workers hiring offices are registered with the Authority.

The Al-Anba daily quoting PAM sources said the Authority during the past month, 4 licenses were cancelled, 7 new licenses to practice a profession were issued, in addition to the renewing the licenses of 35 offices.

The Authority indicated that 329 complaints were registered, the suspension of 6 licenses was lifted, and 7 licenses were suspended.

On the other hand, the Authority indicated 5,089 transactions were completed through the “Fakhruna” platform to recruit national workers via the Authority’s website last month.

Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR