The men of the General Administration of Residence Affairs Investigation continued their security campaigns against the violators, and apprehended 44 law violating expatriates, including beggars.

The General Department of Relations and Security Media at the Ministry of Interior stated that 37 people of different nationalities were seized from the Capital, Hawalli and Al-Ahmadi regions, two people from a fake servants recruiting office, and 5 on charges of begging, reports Al-Rai daily.