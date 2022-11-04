A security campaign launched yesterday by the Residency Affairs Investigation officers in Khaitan led to the arrest of 44 people whose nationalities were undisclosed, an Arab daily reported. The suspects were referred to the Administrative Deportation Department for deportation, with their names blacklisted from entering the country again.

The report revealed that among those arrested in the campaign were minors, a young man and a girl who were arrested for begging, adding that the necessary measures are being taken against the families of the suspects. The families of the suspects will also be deported once their involvement has been proven.

Moreover, the campaign also resulted in the arrest of three expatriates for dealing narcotic drugs, and the remaining 39 were arrested for violating the residence and labor laws.