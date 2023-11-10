Statistics issued by the General Directorate of Traffic and Rescue Police Patrols show 4,295 persons wanted by law were arrested over a 10-month period from January to October.

According to what was published by the Traffic Affairs and Operations Sector in the official account of the General Traffic Department on the “X” platform, the number of people arrested by traffic police reached 2,356 wanted by several parties, and reports were registered against them (arrest, absconding, expiration of residency, and wanted for sentences execution) from Jan1 thru Oct 31, 2023, reports Al-Rai daily.

As for the number of wanted persons who were arrested during security and traffic campaigns carried out by the General Administration of Rescue Police, during the same period, reached 1,939 people.