A security source revealed that around 42,000 were deported during 2023, including violators of the Residency and Labor Laws, perpetrators of crimes, and others.

The source told Al-Qabas that this big number of deportations of violating expatriates, which is considered historic and exceptional, was achieved under the directives of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, following intensified security campaigns, tightening the noose on violators and random workers, and cleaning the labor market from violations.

The source pointed out that this number is the first time the deportation department has reached in one year, and it is considered double the number of deportees in 2022.