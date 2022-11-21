The government of Kuwait during the next fiscal 2023/2024 has a plan to spend about 955.4 million dinars on 129 development projects.

The development plan, of which a copy has been obtained by a local Arabic daily, says the list includes 114 ongoing projects from previous years, about 15 new development projects that include recruitment of skilled workers, and a unified platform for exchanging data between government agencies and 5 underground multi-storey car parks, in addition to a hotel and an open theater in Al-Mubarakiya area.

The list of new projects is as follows:

— Developing Mubarakiya markets (commercial area + municipal garden

— Smart recruitment of skilled workers

— Employment Centers

— The National Framework for Digital Skills

— The Center for the Development of Sustainability Technologies for Facilities and Infrastructure (Phase One – Building the Facility

— The Ahmadi Cultural Platform Project

— Supplying and installing a main conversion station for the Shagaya Z renewable energy project. It aims to transfer approximately 3,000 megawatts from the solar cell farm in Shagaya.

— A project to supply, install, operate and maintain gas turbine units operating in the combined cycle system (3,600) megawatts at the Nuwaiseeb site, the first phase.

— Package No. (4) for new government buildings and the works of automatic connection of systems and cybersecurity for the new passenger terminal T2 at Kuwait International Airport, as it is a complementary project to the structural plan of the General Administration of Civil Aviation.

— Restructuring the postal sector, to transform it into a government company or in partnership with the private sector.

— Jahra Waterfront (Corniche)

— Empowering youth in entrepreneurship

— An entertainment center on an area of 57 thousand square meters

The list of new projects also includes educational, cultural and entertainment center on Abdullah Al-Ahmad Street in the Sharq region, with a total area of 57 thousand square meters. for languages, the Arts House, a perfume laboratory, a cooking laboratory, a virtual reality exhibition, and a bicycle track inside the complex, approximately 900 meters long.

The projects included a unified platform for exchanging data between government agencies that contribute to raising their level of efficiency and improving cooperation between them to provide services to the public; a project to convert municipal solid waste into dry fuel that is used in the kilns of cement production factories, in addition to providing alternative sources of energy through energy recovery by Refuse Derived Fuel RDF; a project for the construction of a factory to convert municipal solid waste into dry fuel.