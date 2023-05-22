The General Administration of Customs said it will sell 40,099 cartons of cigarettes during a public auction saying most of these cigarettes were seized by customs inspectors from people who tried to smuggle them out of the country.

The Al-Anba daily said the customs will also auction 202 parcels containing various goods, next Wednesday (May 23) at the Bait Al-Mal in Sulaibiya.

In a press release, the customs administration said it has the right to stop the sale, postpone it, or hold it at another date and time in the event of not obtaining the appropriate price or for any reasons it deems contrary to its interest.

Likewise, the sale of goods on a single transaction or several deals according to the conditions of sale, provided that the winner of the auction bears a commission of 2% of the sale price and pays the value of the goods via K-net only, and the goods removed from the Bait Al-Mal premises immediately or within 5 days after the auction.