The Director of the Hajj and Umrah Department at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, Sattam Al-Muzayen, said until yesterday 4,000 bedoun have registered through the Ministry of Awqaf’s website to perform Hajj, pointing out that the door registration closed at 2 pm yesterday.

Al-Muzayen told Al-Jarida daily the selection will be according to the eldest and those who have never performed Hajj before, pointing out that after the registration is closed, an automatic screening of applicants will be conducted directly, and then after the selection process is completed, letters will be sent to those who are eligible so that they can start their procedures.

He explained that after sending these messages, the 1,000 accepted bedoun will be given a 48-hour window to register with the approved caravans to perform the religious duty, pointing out that the preparations in the Kingdom to receive Kuwaiti pilgrims are being carried out to the fullest extent.

He pointed out that the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs coordinated with the Ministry of the Interior to facilitate biometric fingerprint procedures, as the Ministry of Interior equipped 7 centers in various governorates to fingerprint pilgrims without a prior appointment.