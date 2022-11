An inspection campaign in several areas in Farwaniya Governorate resulted in the arrest of 40 violators of residence and labor law. Those arrested are of different nationalities.

The Security Media Department stated 19 were arrested in the Farwaniya area, 14 in the Khaitan area, and 7 in the Al-Zahra area. All the arrested have been referred to the competent authorities to take the necessary measures.