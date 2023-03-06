The delivery companies in Kuwait rely on bringing Indian labor to work in the delivery sector, due to the low value of their contracts as compared to other nationalities but business owners have recently revealed that there is a high volume of labor leakage to other sectors once they arrive in Kuwait.

The association of “Consumer order delivery Owners” revealed that their reliance on bringing Indian labors during the last period increased the volume of their leakage to the marginal market, noting that 40% of the total labors who were hired into the delivery pool leaked to the construction and building sector.

Adding to this, they further specified that the process of switching sectors has been taking place after obtaining residency and completing all related legal procedures, in addition to a driving license for motorcycle or other vehicles.

The association indicated the importance of activating the supervisory role at the tripartite committee and intensifying campaigns against establishments that violate the labor law, especially those related to delivery workers. The association also indicated that the value of the daily wage in some sectors to which the workers leaked, ranged from 15 to 25 dinars, while the delivery jobs had a monthly salary that ranged from 180 and 250 dinars, in addition to bonuses.

The association has recorded thousands of such cases of leaky workers, who had only entered the country a few months ago, noting that the weakness of procedures in tracking absentees and the lack of harsh or even legal penalties against them, except for the arrest and habeas corpus process, are among the most prominent reasons for this problem.