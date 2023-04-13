During the last ten days of the blessed month of Ramadan, the demand for those wishing to travel to the holy land to perform Umrah has increased and with that the remarkable increase in the frequency of flights from Kuwait to Saudi Arabia which has contributed to the increase in the costs of those flights by 40%, but this did not prevent thousands of residents and citizens from going by land and air to perform the sacred ritual, since a night spent in the holy land is better than a thousand nights spent elsewhere.

According to what was monitored by the daily, the prices of flights in the first ten days of the holy month to perform Umrah ranged between 150 and 250 dinars on normal days, rising on weekends to between 200 and 300 dinars; as for the middle ten days of Ramadan, prices ranged between 200 and 300 dinars on normal days and between 300 and 500 dinars on holidays and weekends, reports Al-Qabas daily.

During the last ten days of Ramadan, prices witnessed a big jump, as tickets are not sold for less than a 5-day “package”, and price ranges between 2,000 and 3,000 dinars, but during the last five days, prices have gone as high as from 3 to 5 thousand dinars, and they vary according to services most notably the hotel’s proximity, breakfast and suhoor, elevator, room size and transportation.

As for land trips, their prices range from 90 dinars in the first ten days of Ramadan, and rise to 150 dinars in the last ten days, including visa, hotel and transportation.

A number of owners of travel agencies and Umrah offices justified to Al-Qabas the reasons for the high prices this year by opening Umrah for expatriates, allowing them to enter the Holy Land and obtain visas electronically from any country in which they reside, in addition to the fact that international and economic prices for aviation caused an increase in the prices of hotels and services in the Holy Land.

Responsible sources in the Hajj Department of the Ministry of Awqaf revealed to Al-Qabas that the number of Umrah pilgrims in the first two weeks of Ramadan amounted to approximately 2,900 arrivals by land.

Instructions for pilgrims

— Book an appointment and view it through the “Nsk” platform.

— The safety of the health condition of the performer is required to enter the mosque

— Obligation to wear a mask throughout the period of being inside the campus

— Obligation to leave the campus during the permit period

— Do not carry unauthorized bags