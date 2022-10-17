The Ministry of Education has informed 40 administrators that the date of their compulsory retirement will be on December 31, 2022, in compliance with the decision issued by the Council of Ministers regarding the retirement of occupants of supervisory positions who have reached 35 years of age.

An educational source told a local Arabic daily the administrators who will be sent into retirement are those who have worked 34 years in supervisory positions and are part of the mandatory retirement decision approved for the last fiscal year. The total number of employees covered by the decision is about 388 male and female employees from various sectors and reminded that 348 teachers were sent into retirement last May.

The source added appointment of expatriates will be frozen during the current fiscal year in implementation of the replacement policy of the Civil Service Commission, although it is likely that it will not include educational jobs