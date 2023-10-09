A report issued by the Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Ministry of Interior said four people were injured and three cars were destroyed by fire in an accident which happened on Sixth Ring Road, opposite Al-Shaddadiya University.

After the fire brigade arrived at the site, it was discovered that there was a collision between 6 cars, causing 3 of them to catch fire. The accident resulted in 4 people being injured, who were taken to Farwaniya Hospital to receive treatment, reports Al-Rai daily.

The Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Ministry of Interior stated the vehicular traffic was diverted until the fire was brought under control and the damaged vehicles removed from the road.