The Ministry of Education has approved the draft private education law, which includes 33 basic articles that define the mechanism of work in private schools and regulate the relationship between all its parties (the ministry, the investor and the guardian), while an educational source said the law will define the mechanism of academic accreditation and the monitoring system for each school.

A local Arabic daily has learned that one of the schools that follow international institutions guarantee the rights of all parties, the most important of which is the determination of tuition fees, teachers’ salaries and their academic qualifications.

The source explained that the project includes everything related to the educational issue in these systems (Arab – foreign – community schools).

The source revealed that the private education sector will witness the opening of 4 new foreign schools that have been granted specific administrative licenses for their educational systems and are being registered for the new scholastic year.