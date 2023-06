The Directorate-General of Fire Department announced 4 of its teams controlled a fire that broke out yesterday evening at a tire recycling plant off Salmi Road, without causing any injuries.

The DGFD stated, after a report was received by the operations department 4 firefighting teams were sent to the site to fight the fire which had spread over 2000 square meters and managed to put it out before it destroyed the entire area, reports Al-Jarida daily.