The General Department for Narcotics Control has arrested 4 people in possession of about 13 kilograms of narcotic substances and 3,000 Captagon tablets.

The Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Directorate-General of Drugs Control said within the framework of the keenness of the senior leadership of the Ministry of Interior to intensify the security presence, arrest violators and outlaws, and address all new methods of promoting narcotic substances, have seized the men and referred them to the concerned authorities, reports Al-Rai daily.

During interrogations the men have admitted to trafficking and abuse. The seized items have been referred to the competent authority in order to take all necessary legal measures against them.”