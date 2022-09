The Ministry of Interior is working on completing the modernization of the infrastructure and systems at the ports. The project costs approximately KD 4.64 million, according to an Arab daily. Interior officials addressed the supervisory authorities to obtain their prior approval of the project in modernizing the infrastructure and ports system of the country for the benefit of the General Department of Information Systems in the Ministry through a specialized practice.



