Head of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department at Jahra Hospital, Dr. Hanan Al-Husseini, announced that 20 gynecological operations were performed through a three-dimensional laparoscopic for various cases, which are considered difficult and complex operations. Dr. Al-Husseini stated that the operations were part of a workshop on gynecological and obstetrics laparoscopic operations organized by the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Al-Jahra Hospital.

Visiting Professor Hemant Kanooji, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology in India, participated in the workshop, and indicated that the three-dimensional endoscope is one of the modern devices that featured displayed images with a better view of the organs and tissues inside the abdomen, noting that it enables the surgeon to observe the smallest details. Moreover, Dr. Al-Husseini said that special glasses were used for the technique, and included enlarging the image and achieving results with the least complications



