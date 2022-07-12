The number of senior government officials who have failed to submit their financial assets decreased during 2021 compared to the previous year and has reportedly fallen since the executive regulations were introduced by the Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) in 2016 adding 3,827 senior officials had failed to submit financial statements during the past 5 years.

Based on reports issued Nazaha and the Public Prosecution, of which a local Arabic daily has obtained a copy, last year 1,038 defaulters filed their documents to show their assets.

Although the total number of declarations received by Nazaha since the regulations came into force until last June reached 28,660, representing 99.6% of the total covered. However, the authority says 2,890 have failed to disclose their assets from 2018 until April of this year.

According to the ‘Integrity’ establishment law, those who are late or refrain from submitting statements face imprisonment for a period not exceeding 3 years, and a fine not exceeding 5,000 dinars, or one of the two penalties.

The reports show that the number of those who did not file their documents during 2020 and 2021 increased 3 fold the number recorded during 2018 and 2019.

