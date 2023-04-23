The movement of passengers at the Kuwait International Airport was remarkably smooth with the start of the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, with the operators at the airport increasing the pace of all their logistical services to cope up with the movement of passengers until they boarded the flight.

With the large number of travelers wishing to spend the Eid holiday abroad either to visit tourist sites and entertainment places or relatives, a recent statistic, a copy of which Al-Qabas daily has obtained, showed the average daily number of travelers during the Eid holiday was about 37,000 passengers who left the airport on about 300 flights.

The statistic showed Dubai, Istanbul and Jeddah topped the destinations during the holiday.

In this regard, the sources added the airport was fully prepared to meet the holiday rush in addition to putting in place a special plan for this occasion, based on the operational intensity of airlines and the increasing number of passengers.

The sources added that there are instructions for the work teams and the aviation services observers on duty to deal with any observations, problems and emergency cases, and take immediate measures and provide appropriate solutions in coordination with the operating authorities.

The sources stated that a meeting was held during the past days with officials and employees of the Operations Department of the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation, ground service providers and others involved in aviation services to discuss field plans in general, and how to provide all necessary facilities for passengers and airlines in particular.