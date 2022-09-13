The head of the electrical and mechanical works department in the Ahmadi educational district, Eng. Khaled Faraj, confirmed that the Ministry of Education has provided 370 air-conditioning units for the district to prepare for the 2022/2023 academic year.

Faraj pointed to the completion of the installation of the air-conditioning units at Abdullah Bin Al-Zubair School for Boys, and the installation is underway at Umm Al-Haiman Secondary School for Girls, reports a local Arabic daily.

He pointed out that the preparations come within the framework of preparations for the new school year saying cleaning and maintenance work is carried out for all school buildings and their facilities.