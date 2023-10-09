As part of its crackdown on violators and lawbreakers, the Ministry of Interior has taken action against individuals involved in promoting local alcohol.

The General Administration of Residency Affairs Investigations has arrested 36 violators of residency and labor laws of various nationalities in Farwaniya Governorate. Additionally, in the Mina Abdullah area, 15 individuals promoting local wines and engaged in public intoxication were apprehended, along with eight street vendors, reports Al-Rai daily.

The arrested individuals have been referred to the appropriate authority to initiate the necessary legal proceedings against them.