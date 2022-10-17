During the past week, the Traffic and Operations Sector implemented a number of field security campaigns under the supervision of the Ministry of Interior’s Assistant Undersecretary for Operations and Traffic Affairs, Major General Jamal Al-Sayegh, and under the field supervision of the Director-General of the General Traffic Department, Major General Yousef Al-Khadda.

The campaigns resulted in the issuance of 35,000 traffic citations, the arrest of 60 negligent drivers, impounding of 81 vehicles and 33 motorcycles and towing them to the ministry garage, in addition to referring 73 juveniles to the Juvenile Prosecution Office, after they were caught driving without obtaining a driving license, reports a local Arabic daily.

The Public Relations and Awareness Department of the General Traffic Department, Major Abdullah Buhassan, said taking part in the campaigns were traffic patrols from the 6 governorates, in addition to the patrols of the Traffic Operations Department and the patrols of the Traffic Investigation Department.

The department added that the General Traffic Department’s patrols dealt with 4,291 traffic accidents during the past week, including 239 serious accidents and 1,233 minor accidents, in addition to the arrest of one person for possession of narcotic substances, and his referral to the General Department for Drug Control.