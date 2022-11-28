Many companies that provide flight and hotel reservations services through electronic websites and applications have started charging fees for electronic payment transactions for “online” reservations, ranging between 350 and 750 fils per payment.

The sources confirmed that at least 4 famous companies, including local companies that have platforms and applications for reservations, have imposed fees on any booking process that is made “online” through their platforms or through intermediary platforms specialized in searching for the best options or prices for tickets and hotel reservations, so that the customer pays this percentage with each reservation he makes, indicating that this percentage is fixed and does not change no matter how high the value of the reservations, reports a local Arabic daily.

The sources indicated that many companies have not imposed these fees so far, but in the context of what happened recently, they may be forced to keep pace with other companies in imposing these fees, as they will represent lost returns on their operating income throughout the year, indicating that the company that conducts about 100,000 reservations throughout the year will lose between 35 and 75 thousand dinars annually as revenues that other companies have begun to collect.