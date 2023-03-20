Personnel from the General Administration of Residence Affairs Investigations referred 7 expatriates, including 3 women and a child, to administrative deportation, after they were caught begging for arms red-handed by teams formed by the Ministry of Interior.

On the other hand, 3 expatriates (an Asian and two Arabs) were taken to the Administrative Deportation Department, where the three suspects were arrested in the Khaitan region, and the Asian was found in possession of 196 bottles of local wine that were inside a mini bus.

On the other hand, the joint tripartite committee was able to seize 28 violators of the residence and labor laws of various nationalities in the Salmiya region. They were referred for deportation.