The Minister of Education, Dr. Hamad Al-Adwani, has approved the names of 3454 students for foreign scholarship plan of the Ministry of Higher Education for 2023-2024 for students who obtained high school diplomas during 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 of all institutions either from public, private or foreign schools.

The Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, Lamia Al-Mulhim, sent congratulations to the male and female students who have been accepted for foreign scholarships and their families and wished the students good luck, reports Al-Qabas daily.

She pointed out that the number of those accepted in the original scholarship plan for the current year is equal to the number of those who were accepted during the past year.

Al-Mulhim also explained that the plan for foreign scholarships for this year, which was put forward by the Ministry of Higher Education, included several specializations in several new countries, including immunology and pathology in Australia, as well as specializations that were included in new countries, such as aviation management and meteorology in Canada; Dentistry, aeronautical engineering, occupational therapy and oral health in Australia, medical laboratory science in the United States of America, speech therapy in New Zealand, radiology in the United Kingdom, and medical specializations such as human medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons (RCSI) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain indicating an increase in the number of seats in human medicine and dentistry by 54 percent.