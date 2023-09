The General Administration of Residency Affairs Investigations department said a total of 343 people of various nationalities have been arrested during a security campaign for violating the residence and labor laws.

The campaigns were organized in the Shuwaikh Industrial Area, Farwaniya, Hawalli, Mubarak Al-Kabeer, Salmiya and Al-Mirqab, reports Al-Anba daily.

All violators have been referred to the competent authority to take the necessary legal measures against them.