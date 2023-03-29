Personnel from the General Administration of Residence Affairs Investigations (Control and Coordination Department) have arrested 13 residence and labor laws violators, a street vendor and a beggar.

The security sources said the violators of different nationalities were arrested in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh and have been referred to the competent authorities, to take the necessary legal measures against them, reports Al-Rai daily.

As part of the continuous security deployment and the intensive campaigns the Tripartite Joint Committee said 21 violators were arrested in Khaitan.



