An extensive security campaign by the residency investigations men resulted in the arrest of 34 violators, including 20 Asians, and most of them were caught in Farwaniya, while a security source stated that a number of those arrested had valid residency, but they did not work for their sponsors, reports Al-Anba daily.





Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait