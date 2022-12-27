A statement issued by the General Department of Relations and Security Media at the Ministry of Interior stated that the efforts of the General Department of Residence Affairs Investigations resulted in the busting of a fake servants recruiting office sheltering seven violators of the residence law, and it also arrested 27 people for violating the residence law through the ongoing security campaigns.

A local Arabic daily said the others were arrested in downtown Salhiya area and West Abdullah in the Mubarak Al-Kabir governorate. They were referred to the competent authorities to take the necessary measures against them.