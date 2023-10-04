60 workers, including 34 Indian nurses who were arrested in a security raid at a clinic in Kuwait City last month, have been released after being detained for 23 days. Reports suggest that the release was facilitated by the intervention of higher authorities, following appeals from relatives of those arrested, tweeted the Indian Embassy.

Among those detained were women who had recently given birth, as well as individuals who had been working legally at a private clinic for several years. The Indian Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, and the Indian Embassy in Kuwait also played a role in securing the release of the Indian nurses. It remains unclear why the group was arrested in the first place, but their release is being hailed as a positive outcome for all those involved.