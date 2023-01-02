A local daily reported that the Ministry of Interior deported 30,000 expatriates during the year 2022. It consisted of 660 judicial deportations, while the rest were administrative deportations for various crimes. These violations were most notably drug abuse, quarrels, thefts, alcohol production, expiration of residencies, and non-compliance with the country’s laws, in which several were in the public interest.

Furthermore, the report indicated that the number of male deportees totaled 17,000, compared to 13,000 women. It noted that the men deported were from India (6,400), Bangladesh (3,500) and Egypt (3,000), while the women were from the Philippines (3,000), Sri Lanka (2,600), India (1,700), and Ethiopia (1,400).