Non-stop security campaigns organized by the General Administration of Residence Affairs Investigations, involving the Research and Investigation Department, Control and Coordination Department, Violators Follow-up Department, and the Financial and Administrative Services Department in Farwaniya, Khaitan, Al-Qurain Markets, Salhiya, and Shuwaikh Industrial, have led to the arrest of 300 – people of various nationalities — residence and labor laws violators.

Additionally, nine violators engaged in unauthorized operations with mobile food vehicles were arrested during joint efforts with the Public Authority for Manpower and the Kuwait Municipality. Legal actions are being pursued against all those who have been arrested.