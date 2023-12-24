Inspection campaigns organized by the General Administration of Residency Affairs Investigations in Farwaniya, Khaitan, Al-Qurain Markets, Salhiya and Shuwaikh Industrial Area led to the arrest of 300 violators — of various nationalities — of the residency and labor law.

They were arrested working for unlicensed mobile food vehicles. The campaign was organized in cooperation with the Public Authority for Manpower and the Kuwait Municipality.

They have been referred to the competent authorities and legal measures are being taken against them.