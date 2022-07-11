The Ambassador of the Republic of Bangladesh, Major General Muhammad Ashiq Al-Zaman, announced the arrival of the 300 male and female nurses to Kuwait, due in August, revealing that his country is also awaiting final approval from Kuwait regarding equipping the Kuwaiti army with the new military uniform.

In a press statement on the sidelines of a reception he held for his community on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Ambassador Ashiq Al-Zaman described the military cooperation between his country and Kuwait as “excellent and has existed since 1991

He said, in September last year, “we renewed for an additional five years a military agreement between us and there are reciprocal visits between military officials from the two countries, and I am confident that there are great opportunities in the future.”

He added, “We have presented an offer to equip the Kuwaiti forces with military uniforms, and we have previously presented samples of these clothes, and we are waiting for official approval on them so that we can start handing over the Kuwaiti army the new uniforms. We also manufacture military boots, but we do not sell to Kuwait any combat equipment or ammunition.”

Ambassador Ashiq Al-Zaman explained that “there are about 5,000 personnel from Bangladesh serving in the ranks of the Kuwaiti forces, 50 percent of them are soldiers who are still serving in their country, but they have come to serve in Kuwait for 4 years, and there are those who extend their service sometimes up to 12 years, while the rest, serve in the Kuwaiti army as workers and drivers.”

In response to a question about whether there is any military cooperation soon, he replied: “We have a possible anti-terror military exercise next November, and it is a regular that will be held this time in Dhaka.”

With regard to the medical relations between the two countries, the Bangladeshi ambassador expressed his happiness, “because it is the first time that we bring nurses from all specialties from Bangladesh to Kuwait.”

He added: “As you know, we have an agreement between the two countries to bring more than 300 male and female nurses, and on July 14, 104 nurses will arrive, while the rest will arrive gradually, to be completed in the month of August, knowing that until today 86 male and female nurses have arrived in Kuwait.”