Despite the great efforts made by the Ministry of Works to solve the problem of deteriorating highways or internal roads, the crisis requires long-term solutions and plans that are carefully implemented within a specific timetable.

The Ministry of Works said “the total area of the internal road network is 50 million square meters, while the area of highways is 25 million square meters,” and said urgent attention must be paid to the First and Fourth Ring Roads, the completion of the Sixth and Seventh Ring Roads, the Subbiya, Abdali and Salmi roads, and highways. As for the internal road network that needs maintenance, the area is about 30 million square meters (more than half of the total area), reports Al-Rai daily.

The sources stated that the plan for laying asphalt according to the improved mixture, from 2019 to 2022, resulted in the completion of maintenance of 11.2 million square meters on highways, and 16.8 million square meters of internal roads, and the ministry benefited during that period due to the closure of roads during the Corona crisis and the accompanying curfew, and worked to double the maintenance of roads to 4 times compared to what was being accomplished in the past.

The sources added, “After the heavy rains that the country witnessed this year, and with the reassessment of the roads again, it was found that 93 percent of the roads that were paved, since the implementation of the plan began in 2019 until now, did not cause any damage as a result of the rains while only seven percent developed cracks in the asphalt.