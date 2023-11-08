The financial sector of the Ministry of Education has implemented a transportation service in all schools over a span of three complete academic years, worth 30 million dinars.

The education sources told Al-Rai, the financial sector has recently finalized a 14 million dinar contract for buses for school children in three educational zones, set to begin operation this month.

Earlier in the year, a 16-million dinar contract was inked for the ongoing school year, covering three additional educational regions, as well as religious institutes and special education schools, which have already been in service since September.

Furthermore, the source revealed that the financial sector has also completed maintenance contracts for all educational areas spanning three years. These contracted companies are set to initiate their maintenance work this month.

Additionally, the engineering departments are preparing an urgent maintenance list for schools, with the primary focus being on repairing roof insulation to ensure readiness for the upcoming rainy season.