Three people died when a minibus, used for transporting workers, was involved in a traffic collision with a half-lorry on the Sixth Ring Road on Sunday, Alrai Media reported. In response, emergency services immediately arrived at the scene of the incident, while investigators were promptly notified and took charge in the removal of the victims’ bodies, which were then referred to forensic medicine for further examination.



