Personnel from the Criminal Investigation Department supporting the Jahra Security Directorate have taken into custody 3 suspects who were caught impersonating detectives and robbing expatriates of their money and cell phones.

The men were seized in the suburb of Subbiya after several people complained to the Operations Department of the Ministry of Interior that they had been robbed by three men.

After receiving the complaints, police closed all exits arrested the men. Upon searching them, narcotic pills, bags of hashish, shabu, and drug paraphernalia were found in their possession. Police also found a “flasher” – the type used by detectives.

During the initial interrogation, they admitted that they had robbed more than 12 expatriates, impersonating detectives.