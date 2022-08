3 Asians died in a collision between two cars in the Kabd area on the Manaqeesh Road. A security source said the accident occurred between a four-wheel drive car driven by a citizen, and a “minibus” driven by an Indian, accompanied by another man his wife and a Pakistani.

The security source added that the remains of three Asians have been referred to Forensics, while the injured citizen was transferred to hospital by air ambulance.