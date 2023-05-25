Three people had a narrow escape when a motorist lost control over his vehicle and crashed into the façade of the shop and came to rest in the middle of the shop.

The Al-Rai daily said, the three men sustained various injuries, none of them believed to be life threatening. However, they were handed over to the emergency medical personnel.

The Public Relations and Media Department of the General Fire Force stated the incident happened Monday evening.

The accident was handled by the Central Operations Department of the Mangaf Fire Station.