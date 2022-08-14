Minister of Commerce and Industry Fahad Al-Shariaan has issued a ministerial decision to include 3 new types of infant formula and its nutrients to be included among the subsidized foodstuffs to be distributed to ration card holders.

A local Arabic daily said, according to Resolution No. 98 of 2022, it stipulated in its first article that new types of infant formula and its nutrients should be included in the ration card, subsidized according to the following:

— Danalac 1 box weighing 400 grams for 2 dinars

— Danalac 2 cans weighing 400 grams for 2 dinars

— Danalac 3 cans weighing 400 grams for 2 dinars

The decision is effective as of September 1, 2022.