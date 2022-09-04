Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development Fahd Al-Shariaan has issued a ministerial decision No. 118 of 2022 to add 3 new types of baby milk to be made available to ration card holders.

Detailing the types of milk, a local Arabic daily has learned Infant Milk No. (1/400g) will be made available at a subsidized price of 1.225 dinars and (Baby & Me) organic infant formula (400/2 g) for 1.225 dinars and (Baby & Me) organic infant formula No. 400/3g) for 1.225 dinars.

The Ministerial Resolution No. 16 of 2021 regarding adding foodstuffs to the ration card at reduced prices has been cancelled.