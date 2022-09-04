Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development Fahd Al-Shariaan has issued a ministerial decision No. 118 of 2022 to add 3 new types of baby milk to be made available to ration card holders.

Detailing the types of milk, a local Arabic daily has learned Infant Milk No. (1/400g) will be made available at a subsidized price of 1.225 dinars and (Baby & Me) organic infant formula (400/2 g) for 1.225 dinars and (Baby & Me) organic infant formula No. 400/3g) for 1.225 dinars.

The Ministerial Resolution No. 16 of 2021 regarding adding foodstuffs to the ration card at reduced prices has been cancelled.


Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR