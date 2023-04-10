A meeting of Arab foreign ministers is expected to take place in Jeddah next week to discuss important Arab issues, most notably the return of Syria to its seat in the League of Arab States.

Diplomatic sources also revealed that the joint Kuwaiti-Iraqi legal technical committee meeting in Kuwait is expected on May 7. The meeting will be in continuation of the talks on the demarcation of the maritime borders beyond Mark 162, pointing out that the next meeting will be the third between the two sides since the resumption of negotiations on demarcation.

Informed sources also revealed the existence of an agreement between Kuwait and Iraq will revolve around several details, and therefore it may take time, even if there is a desire between the two countries to resolve the issue, pointing out that the matter requires political will.

In another related development sources revealed the appointment of 3 assistant ministers of Foreign Affairs, namely Ambassador Aziz Al-Daihani for consular affairs, Sadiq Marafi for Europe, and Nabil Al-Dakhil for protocol.

The source also explained that around 360 diplomats and officers were recently transferred to take over their positions in Kuwaiti missions abroad, which includes about 40 female diplomats and officers, in the largest ever transfer of female diplomats. This procedure took place after the ministry took the opinion of the Fatwa and Legislation Department about the legality of appointments and transfers during this period.