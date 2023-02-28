The Abdali police station investigator ordered the detention of three Kuwaitis, believed to be brothers, for insulting and assaulting a police officer working for emergency services.

The incident happened during the celebrations when the driver of a vehicle with 3 people did not comply with the instructions of the security men, and they crossed the traffic limits in the Abdali farms at the Al-Qashaniya Cooperative Society, reports Al-Rai daily.

Then the brothers allegedly got out of the car when the police officer asked the driver to stop, and they then attacked and insulted him in public.

The officer asked for back up support, and they were arrested. They were taken to the police station, a case was registered, and the investigator ordered that they be detained for interrogation.